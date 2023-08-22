PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with David Yonki from NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch 2306.

David talks about Sunday’s memorial service for Ron Felton, a long-time member of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch.

David describes some of Mr. Felton’s accomplishments, and talks about what made him such a great community leader.

The service will take place on Sunday August 27th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Burke Auditorium on Kings; College’s campus.

Courtesy: NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch 2306.

For more information, find @DiamondCityNAACP on Facebook.