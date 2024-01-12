PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Cathy O’Donnell from O’Donnell Law Firm.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day always takes place on the third Monday of January. By coincidence, this year’s MLK Day falls on what would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday.

The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP will he hosting the Blankets and Broth event at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston on Monday, January 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in honor of MLK Day.

Cathy is looking for volunteers, so make sure you swing by, and bring a can of soup and some blankets to be donated.

For more information, find @ODonnellLawOffices on Facebook or call 570-824-4646.