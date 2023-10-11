PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel highlight a Wilkes-Barre man who’s currently serving overseas.

Sebastian Rucco, from Wilkes-Barre, is one of more than 5,000 sailors aboard the self-contained mobile airport, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Rucco graduated from Coughlin High School, and says he learned the skills and values he needs to succeed in the Navy in Wilkes-Barre.

Image Courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach

“I learned in Wilkes-Barre the importance of teamwork. Back home, we did a lot of volunteer work which taught me you cannot finish everything by yourself. You need to rely on others to get the job done,” said Rucco.

Thank you for your service from all of us at 28/22 News, Sebastian!