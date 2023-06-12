PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jessica Letteer from the Wilkes-Barre Community Garden and David Yonki from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department.

The Wilkes-Barre Community Garden allows anyone to help grow healthy fruits and vegetables for the community.

David describes how long the program has been going on, and talks about the impact it’s had on the community.

Jessica also explains why she decided to start this program at 445 South River Street, and what got her so interested in gardening.

The guests also talk about some of the easiest and hardest plans to grow, and pick the hypothetical only veggie they’d eat for the rest of their lives.

Jessica also give some advice on growing some of the most popular crops, tomatoes and peppers, in the video below.

For more information, call 570-821-1111 or visit the garden’s Facebook page.