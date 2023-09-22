PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Manny Baez, Joaquin Prado, Josh Flores, Jonah Stegmueller, and Joe Egidio, the captains of the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Boys Soccer team.

On Friday, September 29, the team will be holding their second annual One Goal Cancer Awareness Event, coinciding with the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Community Outreach Day.

The event will feature skill challenges for kids, penny wars between teams, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and more! All proceeds from these activities will be donated to charities: Little Eric’s Foundation and the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Boys Soccer

They are also collecting fuzzy socks and blankets for the Cancer Wellness Center at the event.

Make sure to come to the WBA High School on Friday, September 29 at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Community Outreach Day.

For more information, visit the team’s Facebook Page.