PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Melissa Roberts and Kailin Bouse, co-founders of Wild Women NEPA.

The guests talk about their upcoming Wild Women NEPA Festival at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock this Sunday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The guests describe what to expect at the gathering, the perfect place for nature loving women.

They also explain how the idea for Wild Women of NEPA came about, and talk about the organization’s mission.

Kailin also performs a sound healing demonstration in the video below.

For more information, visit WildWomenNEPA.com, email wildwomennepa@gmail.com, or find @wildwomennepa on social media.