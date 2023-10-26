PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Celia Hottenstein, a Kingston actress who is currently playing the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the touring cast of Wicked the Musical!

Wicked, the ever-“popular” musical, tells the story of Elphaba, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, back in her college days. The show has become a Broadway staple, and even has a film adaptation in the works!

Celia is thrilled to bring Glinda to life! She will be touring with Wicked until April 28, 2024, so you have plenty of time to see the talented performer in action, especially since she’s headed to Philadelphia this November!

Chris also recalls portraying the Cheshire Cat to Celia’s Alice in a production of Alice in Wonderland. What a fantastic cast!

For more information, visit CeliaHottenstein.com.