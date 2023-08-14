PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Peterlyn Wetz from the Council for Educational Travel USA, or CETUSA.

Peterlyn explains why the United States Department decided to start the program, and describes what it does.

Courtesy: CETUSA

Courtesy: CETUSA

Courtesy: CETUSA

Courtesy: CETUSA

Courtesy: CETUSA

Courtesy: CETUSA

She also describes why both hosts and exchange students can benefit from the program.

She also talks about what happens when a person decides to host, and lists the different types of visas.

For more information, visit cetusa.org or find their Facebook page.