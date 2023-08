PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel and Giana spoke with Mary Kay Pivovarnik from CASA of Luzerne County.

Mary Kay explains what CASA does, and how they benefit foster children in the area, largely through the volunteerism of CASA advocates.

The need is great, so if you’re interested in learning more, visit LuzerneCASA.org or call 570-855-2247.