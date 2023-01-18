PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!

Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!

To make it a daily double, Chris and Rachel actually spoke with Rachel a second time. This time, they played a fun, Jeopardy! style game together.