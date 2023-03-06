PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris discussed the newly unveiled 2023 official White House Christmas Ornament.

Released by the White House Historical Association, the ornament commemorates the Gerald Ford administration.

“The ornaments serve as a wonderful teaching tool designed to tell the story of the White House during a specific presidency or anniversary. Through these collectibles, we’ve been able to further our mission to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion,” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association.

Courtesy: White House Historical Association

To purchase your ornament and learn more, visit whitehousehistory.org.