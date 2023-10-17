PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris salutes a White Haven man who’s serving in the United States Navy.

Chief Petty Officer Andrew Oross, who hails from White Haven, is currently assigned to Navy Expeditionary Logistic Support Group, operating out of Norfolk.

Image Courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach

Oross graduated from Weatherly High School in 2014, and he says many of the skills and values he needs to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in White Haven.

“Working in my hometown’s bakery throughout my youth instilled a hard work ethic in me. It also allowed me to see the impact I could have on communities I am a part of,” said Oross.

Thank you for your service from all of us at 28/22 News, Andrew!