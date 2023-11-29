PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel discuss the topic that’s been gripping northeast Pennsylvania all month: Chris’s beard.

This year, Chris decided to participate in No-Shave November, so his new beard has graced TV screens since November 1.

Chris has been documenting his facial hair growth on social media, so Rachel has selected several beard-related comments to read on air.

Happy birthday, Chris! Long live the beard!

Make sure to stay in the loop (and add your comments) by following PA live!’s Facebook Page.