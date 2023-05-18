PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

FINE ARTS FIESTA

Thursday – Sunday

Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Art, Food, Kids’ Entertainment

FREE Concert: The Spin Doctors Friday at 7:00 PM



“Brewga” – Susquehanna Brewing Co.

Saturday, 12:00 – 2:00 PM



“Beer on Tap” – Back Mountain Brewing Co.

Sunday 12:00 – 1:00 PM



Saturday

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain, Moosic

FREE event, featuring inflatable obstacle course, face painting, kids games & more



For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.