PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • FINE ARTS FIESTA
    Thursday – Sunday
    Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
    Art, Food, Kids’ Entertainment
    FREE Concert: The Spin Doctors Friday at 7:00 PM
  • BEER YOGA IN LUZERNE COUNTY
    “Brewga” – Susquehanna Brewing Co.
    Saturday, 12:00 – 2:00 PM

    “Beer on Tap” – Back Mountain Brewing Co.
    Sunday 12:00 – 1:00 PM
  • FAMILY FUN DAY
    Saturday
    The Shoppes at Montage Mountain, Moosic
    FREE event, featuring inflatable obstacle course, face painting, kids games & more

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.