PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • HAIRSPRAY
    Hit musical coming to Scranton!
    Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2: 00 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
    Scranton Cultural Center
    Age recommendation: 8+
    BroadwayInScranton.com
  • DISNEY ON ICE
    Thursday through Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena
    “Mickey’s Search Party”
    Family friendly pricing
    All your favorite Disney characters are there!
  • FIVE MOUNTAIN COMEDY SHOW
    Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
    Five Mountain Brewing Co in Shickshinny
    $10 tickets
    Headliners: Meg Goetz, Andy Lane
  • PA FARM SHOW’S UNDENIABLY DAIRY SHAKE-OFF
    Milkshake making contest
    Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
    American Dairy Association
    Plus Farm Show Fun!
    Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!