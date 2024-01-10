PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

HAIRSPRAY

Hit musical coming to Scranton!

Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2: 00 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Scranton Cultural Center

Age recommendation: 8+

BroadwayInScranton.com

Thursday through Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena

“Mickey’s Search Party”

Family friendly pricing

All your favorite Disney characters are there!

Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Five Mountain Brewing Co in Shickshinny

$10 tickets

Headliners: Meg Goetz, Andy Lane

Milkshake making contest

Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

American Dairy Association

Plus Farm Show Fun!

Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!