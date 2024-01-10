PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- HAIRSPRAY
Hit musical coming to Scranton!
Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2: 00 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Scranton Cultural Center
Age recommendation: 8+
BroadwayInScranton.com
- DISNEY ON ICE
Thursday through Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena
“Mickey’s Search Party”
Family friendly pricing
All your favorite Disney characters are there!
- FIVE MOUNTAIN COMEDY SHOW
Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Five Mountain Brewing Co in Shickshinny
$10 tickets
Headliners: Meg Goetz, Andy Lane
- PA FARM SHOW’S UNDENIABLY DAIRY SHAKE-OFF
Milkshake making contest
Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
American Dairy Association
Plus Farm Show Fun!
Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!