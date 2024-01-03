PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- WBS PENGUINS GAMES
Saturday: First game of the season vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Special Olympics Night: Pre-game dunk tank
6:05 p.m. Puck Drop
Sunday: Kids Free Sunday – kids 14 and under get in for free w/paid adult ticket!
vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
3:05 p.m. puck drop
Rachel is emceeing!
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
- 2024 PA FARM SHOW
Saturday (1/6/24) to Saturday (1/13/24)
Harrisburg
Food court, exhibits, craft vendors, contest, butter sculptures!
Keep your eyes peeled for some familiar faces in the milkshake contest
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!