Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what's to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY POP-UP BAR
Thursdays to Sundays, 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
River Grille in Plains
90-minute experience, $5.00 per person
Light fare menu
Reservations encouraged
Twinkly, festive decorations
- EDDIE TRAFFIC’S BIG DAY
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary
Celebrates pig who escaped slaughterhouse 3 days before Christmas
Includes Tour, Screening, Snacks
Indraloka.org
- JACKSON MANSION CHRISTMAS TOURS
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
341 Market Street, Berwick
Victorian Mansion Tour
Berwick Historical Society
Reservations encouraged
Full tour schedule online: BerwickHistoricalSociety.org
