PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY POP-UP BAR

Thursdays to Sundays, 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

River Grille in Plains

90-minute experience, $5.00 per person

Light fare menu

Reservations encouraged

Twinkly, festive decorations

Thursdays to Sundays, 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. River Grille in Plains 90-minute experience, $5.00 per person Light fare menu Reservations encouraged Twinkly, festive decorations EDDIE TRAFFIC’S BIG DAY

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

Celebrates pig who escaped slaughterhouse 3 days before Christmas

Includes Tour, Screening, Snacks

Indraloka.org

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Celebrates pig who escaped slaughterhouse 3 days before Christmas Includes Tour, Screening, Snacks Indraloka.org JACKSON MANSION CHRISTMAS TOURS

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

341 Market Street, Berwick

Victorian Mansion Tour

Berwick Historical Society

Reservations encouraged

Full tour schedule online: BerwickHistoricalSociety.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!