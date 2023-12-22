PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY POP-UP BAR
    Thursdays to Sundays, 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
    River Grille in Plains
    90-minute experience, $5.00 per person
    Light fare menu
    Reservations encouraged
    Twinkly, festive decorations
  • EDDIE TRAFFIC’S BIG DAY
    Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Indraloka Animal Sanctuary
    Celebrates pig who escaped slaughterhouse 3 days before Christmas
    Includes Tour, Screening, Snacks
    Indraloka.org
  • JACKSON MANSION CHRISTMAS TOURS
    Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    341 Market Street, Berwick
    Victorian Mansion Tour
    Berwick Historical Society
    Reservations encouraged
    Full tour schedule online: BerwickHistoricalSociety.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!