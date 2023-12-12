PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- BREAKFAST & BOWLING WITH SANTA
Sunday, 10:00 to 11:33 a.m. (93 minutes for Magic 93!)
Chacko’s Bowling Center
Breakfast with the big guy
Bowling and shoe rental
Santa Photo
Family fun!
- SANTA’S WORKSHOP
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Shoppes at Montage, Moosic
Kids activities, visit Santa himself!
Crafts and games
Free family fun!
- WBS PENGUINS
Saturday vs. Rochester Americans
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
Christmas Celebration at Mohegan Sun Arena
Last home game before Christmas!
Visit with Santa!
Win Retro Jersey at auction
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!