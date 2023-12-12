PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • BREAKFAST & BOWLING WITH SANTA
    Sunday, 10:00 to 11:33 a.m. (93 minutes for Magic 93!)
    Chacko’s Bowling Center
    Breakfast with the big guy
    Bowling and shoe rental
    Santa Photo
    Family fun!
  • SANTA’S WORKSHOP
    Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Shoppes at Montage, Moosic
    Kids activities, visit Santa himself!
    Crafts and games
    Free family fun!
  • WBS PENGUINS
    Saturday vs. Rochester Americans
    Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
    Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
    Christmas Celebration at Mohegan Sun Arena
    Last home game before Christmas!
    Visit with Santa!
    Win Retro Jersey at auction
    For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!