WBS PENGUINS WEEKEND

28/22 Fan Friday: $2 Beer Special, Chris sings national anthem, 7:05 p.m. puck drop

Teddy Bear Toss Game Saturday: 6:05 p.m. Puck Drop

For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

Saturday, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

Photo with Santa

Music, Caroling, Photos, Ice Skating

FREE!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

