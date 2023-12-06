PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- WBS PENGUINS WEEKEND
28/22 Fan Friday: $2 Beer Special, Chris sings national anthem, 7:05 p.m. puck drop
Teddy Bear Toss Game Saturday: 6:05 p.m. Puck Drop
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
- SANTA ON THE SQUARE
Saturday, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square
Photo with Santa
Music, Caroling, Photos, Ice Skating
FREE!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!