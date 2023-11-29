PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- CHRISTMAS IN OUR HOMETOWN
Cherished Holiday tradition!
Friday, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Downtown Tunkhannock
Parades, performances, shopping, and more!
Chris Bohinski is the grand marshal of the Santa Parade!
- HOLIDAY MARKET
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Pocono Premium Outlets in Tannersville
Every Saturday in December
Pop up vendors, plus over 100 outlet stores!
- WBS PENGUINS GAME
Saturday game vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Puck drop at 6:05 p.m.
Mohegan Sun Arena
Post-Game Photos to benefit Penguins GOALS Foundation
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!