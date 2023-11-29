PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • CHRISTMAS IN OUR HOMETOWN
    Cherished Holiday tradition!
    Friday, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
    Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Downtown Tunkhannock
    Parades, performances, shopping, and more!
    Chris Bohinski is the grand marshal of the Santa Parade!
  • HOLIDAY MARKET
    Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Pocono Premium Outlets in Tannersville
    Every Saturday in December
    Pop up vendors, plus over 100 outlet stores!
  • WBS PENGUINS GAME
    Saturday game vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
    Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
    Puck drop at 6:05 p.m.
    Mohegan Sun Arena
    Post-Game Photos to benefit Penguins GOALS Foundation
    For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!