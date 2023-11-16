PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

WILKES-BARRE CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. line up, 3:00 p.m. start

Downtown Wilkes Barre

Check out the Christmas magic!

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. line up, 3:00 p.m. start Downtown Wilkes Barre Check out the Christmas magic! SCRANTON SANTA PARADE

Saturday, 9:00 a.m.

Downtown Scranton

Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at this free, family friendly event!

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. Downtown Scranton Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at this free, family friendly event! 13: THE MUSICAL

Wolfpack Players Show

Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets at the door, cash only!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!