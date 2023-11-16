PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- WILKES-BARRE CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING
Saturday, 2:00 p.m. line up, 3:00 p.m. start
Downtown Wilkes Barre
Check out the Christmas magic!
- SCRANTON SANTA PARADE
Saturday, 9:00 a.m.
Downtown Scranton
Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at this free, family friendly event!
- 13: THE MUSICAL
Wolfpack Players Show
Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium
Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets at the door, cash only!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!