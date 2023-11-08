PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

BONE APPETIT

Sunday, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre

9th annual event, first since COVID

Delicious dinner, all to benefit SPCA

spcaluzernecounty.org

Saturday, Danville Ballroom

Doors open at 4:00 p.m., music at 5:00 p.m.

Benefits Goodwill Hose Co

All ages rock/heavy metal music event

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, puck drop at 6:05 p.m.

Team photo giveaway

Rachel is emceeing!

For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!