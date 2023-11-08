PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- BONE APPETIT
Sunday, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre
9th annual event, first since COVID
Delicious dinner, all to benefit SPCA
spcaluzernecounty.org
- REIGNITE FEST
Saturday, Danville Ballroom
Doors open at 4:00 p.m., music at 5:00 p.m.
Benefits Goodwill Hose Co
All ages rock/heavy metal music event
- PENGUINS GAME
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, puck drop at 6:05 p.m.
Team photo giveaway
Rachel is emceeing!
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!