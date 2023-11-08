PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • BONE APPETIT
    Sunday, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre
    9th annual event, first since COVID
    Delicious dinner, all to benefit SPCA
    spcaluzernecounty.org
  • REIGNITE FEST
    Saturday, Danville Ballroom
    Doors open at 4:00 p.m., music at 5:00 p.m.
    Benefits Goodwill Hose Co
    All ages rock/heavy metal music event
  • PENGUINS GAME
    Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, puck drop at 6:05 p.m.
    Team photo giveaway
    Rachel is emceeing!
    For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!