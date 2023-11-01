PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

PENGUINS GAME

28/22 Fan Friday! | $2 beer special

Puck drops 7:05 p.m., vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday vs. Belleville Senator

6:05 p.m. puck drop

For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

ALL ABOUT THE SWIFTIES

Entering our Taylor Swift tribute show era!

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. at Scranton’s Theatre at North

$30 to $35 dollar tickets

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO

Youth Enrichment Project

Saturday, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

70 East 3rd Street, Wyoming

Top Prize: Louis Vutton

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!