PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- PENGUINS GAME
28/22 Fan Friday! | $2 beer special
Puck drops 7:05 p.m., vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday vs. Belleville Senator
6:05 p.m. puck drop
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
- ALL ABOUT THE SWIFTIES
Entering our Taylor Swift tribute show era!
Saturday, 7:00 p.m. at Scranton’s Theatre at North
$30 to $35 dollar tickets
- DESIGNER PURSE BINGO
Youth Enrichment Project
Saturday, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
70 East 3rd Street, Wyoming
Top Prize: Louis Vutton
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!