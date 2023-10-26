PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- GRAVESTONE MANOR
Friday and Saturday, 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Theatrical Haunted House
Trion Warehouse
Benefits United Way
Last chance to see it!
- WILKES-SCARRE WEEKEND
Thursday to Tuesday
Spooky events!
Pumpkin Carving Karaoke, Costume Contest, Rocky Horror Afterparty, Mines College Manor, Trot til you Rot!
- PENGUINS GAME
Puck Drop Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Mohegan Sun Arena
vs. Hartford
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!