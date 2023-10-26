PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

GRAVESTONE MANOR

Friday and Saturday, 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Theatrical Haunted House

Trion Warehouse

Benefits United Way

Last chance to see it!

Thursday to Tuesday

Spooky events!

Pumpkin Carving Karaoke, Costume Contest, Rocky Horror Afterparty, Mines College Manor, Trot til you Rot!

Puck Drop Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Mohegan Sun Arena

vs. Hartford

For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!