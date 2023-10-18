PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

PENGUINS GAME

Home opener on Saturday

6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS

Forty Fort Cemetery

Saturday, 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Walking tour to teach regional history

Kids under 10 free, $25 for families

For more information, call 570-855-2737

Sunday at McDade Park in Scranton

Registration at 12:00 p.m., Parade at 2:00 p.m.

5th annual event

5 categories to win

Cash prizes!

Benefits PAWsitively for the animals

Friday to Sunday at Wilkes-Barry’s Midtown Village

25+ Vendor booths

Boozy B’s event

Harry Potter theme

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!