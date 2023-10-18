PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • PENGUINS GAME
    Home opener on Saturday
    6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena
    Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
    vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
    For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
  • PATRIOTS RISING GHOST WALK
    Forty Fort Cemetery
    Saturday, 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.
    Walking tour to teach regional history
    Kids under 10 free, $25 for families
    For more information, call 570-855-2737
  • HOWL-O-WEEN PET PARADE
    Sunday at McDade Park in Scranton
    Registration at 12:00 p.m., Parade at 2:00 p.m.
    5th annual event
    5 categories to win
    Cash prizes!
    Benefits PAWsitively for the animals
  • WIZARDING WEEKEND FESTIVAL
    Friday to Sunday at Wilkes-Barry’s Midtown Village
    25+ Vendor booths
    Boozy B’s event
    Harry Potter theme

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!