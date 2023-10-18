PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- PENGUINS GAME
Home opener on Saturday
6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
For tickets, visit WSBPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS
- PATRIOTS RISING GHOST WALK
Forty Fort Cemetery
Saturday, 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.
Walking tour to teach regional history
Kids under 10 free, $25 for families
For more information, call 570-855-2737
- HOWL-O-WEEN PET PARADE
Sunday at McDade Park in Scranton
Registration at 12:00 p.m., Parade at 2:00 p.m.
5th annual event
5 categories to win
Cash prizes!
Benefits PAWsitively for the animals
- WIZARDING WEEKEND FESTIVAL
Friday to Sunday at Wilkes-Barry’s Midtown Village
25+ Vendor booths
Boozy B’s event
Harry Potter theme
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar.
