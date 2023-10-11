PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- PUGFEST
Knoebles Amusement Park
Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
Bring your pugs!
- TRUNK OR TREAT (date change)
Friday, October 13
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza parking lot
Sensory-friendly, inclusive Halloween event
- RESTAURANT WEEK
Fork Over Love
50+ Participating restaurants
Inaugural fundraiser event
Works to help restaurants and feed neighbors
ForkOverLove.org
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!