PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • PUGFEST
    Knoebles Amusement Park
    Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
    Bring your pugs!
  • TRUNK OR TREAT (date change)
    Friday, October 13
    6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
    Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza parking lot
    Sensory-friendly, inclusive Halloween event
  • RESTAURANT WEEK
    Fork Over Love
    50+ Participating restaurants
    Inaugural fundraiser event
    Works to help restaurants and feed neighbors
    ForkOverLove.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!