PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

PUGFEST

Knoebles Amusement Park

Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Bring your pugs!

Knoebles Amusement Park Saturday, 12:00 p.m. Bring your pugs! TRUNK OR TREAT (date change)

Friday, October 13

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza parking lot

Sensory-friendly, inclusive Halloween event

(date change) Friday, October 13 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza parking lot Sensory-friendly, inclusive Halloween event RESTAURANT WEEK

Fork Over Love

50+ Participating restaurants

Inaugural fundraiser event

Works to help restaurants and feed neighbors

ForkOverLove.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!