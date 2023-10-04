PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

TRUNK OR TREAT

Sunday. 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at PNC Field

Drive-through event

Inclusive/sensory friendly

All-welcome, Day-of volunteering

ParentingAutismUnited.org

Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

Mohegan Sun Arena

vs. Lehigh Valley

Full schedule at wsbpenguins.com

Saturday, 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Bear Creek Charter School

Live music, kids’ activities, chef’s menu, and more!

Free!!!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!