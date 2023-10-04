PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- TRUNK OR TREAT
Sunday. 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at PNC Field
Drive-through event
Inclusive/sensory friendly
All-welcome, Day-of volunteering
ParentingAutismUnited.org
- PENGUINS PRESEASON
Saturday, 6:05 p.m.
Mohegan Sun Arena
vs. Lehigh Valley
Full schedule at wsbpenguins.com
- BEAR CREEK COMMUNITY FALL FEST
Saturday, 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Bear Creek Charter School
Live music, kids’ activities, chef’s menu, and more!
Free!!!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!