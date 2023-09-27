PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • BLOOMSBURG FAIR
    Until Saturday
    Fair Food, Engaging Exhibits, Shows, Contests, and more!
    Chris and Rachel both had a great time at the fair!
    BloomsburgFair.com
  • 32ND WALK FOR THE ANIMALS
    Saturday, 9:00 a.m. registration, walk at 11:00
    Frances Slocum State Park
    SPCA of Luzerne County
    Pets are welcome!
  • SCRANTON FRINGE FESTIVAL
    Thursday, September 28 to Saturday, October 7
    15 unique shows across 6 Scranton venues
    Tickets and schedule at ScrantonFringe.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as w