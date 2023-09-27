PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

BLOOMSBURG FAIR

Until Saturday

Fair Food, Engaging Exhibits, Shows, Contests, and more!

Chris and Rachel both had a great time at the fair!

BloomsburgFair.com

Until Saturday Fair Food, Engaging Exhibits, Shows, Contests, and more! Chris and Rachel both had a great time at the fair! BloomsburgFair.com 32ND WALK FOR THE ANIMALS

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. registration, walk at 11:00

Frances Slocum State Park

SPCA of Luzerne County

Pets are welcome!

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. registration, walk at 11:00 Frances Slocum State Park SPCA of Luzerne County Pets are welcome! SCRANTON FRINGE FESTIVAL

Thursday, September 28 to Saturday, October 7

15 unique shows across 6 Scranton venues

Tickets and schedule at ScrantonFringe.org

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as w