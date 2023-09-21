PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

FIVE MOUNTAIN COMEDY SHOW

Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Shickshinny

Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Holiday Inn in Dunmore

Benefits Animal Care Association

$15 a ticket

Sunday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Vince the Pizza Prince

600 Pittston Ave., Scranton

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Redline Truck & Trailer

Clarks Summit

Benefits Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

Sunday, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall

$10 adult, $8 12 and under

Benefits Sue Tattersall-Ent, a bus driver recently injured

Basket raffles and 50/50

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!