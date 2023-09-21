PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • FIVE MOUNTAIN COMEDY SHOW
    Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
    Shickshinny
  • COMEDY FOR THE KITTIES
    Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
    Holiday Inn in Dunmore
    Benefits Animal Care Association
    $15 a ticket
  • PISTON ‘N’ PIZZA CAR SHOW
    Sunday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
    Vince the Pizza Prince
    600 Pittston Ave., Scranton
  • MUTTS & MOTOR CAR SHOW
    Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    Redline Truck & Trailer
    Clarks Summit
    Benefits Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
  • SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER
    Sunday, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
    Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall
    $10 adult, $8 12 and under
    Benefits Sue Tattersall-Ent, a bus driver recently injured
    Basket raffles and 50/50

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!