PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- FIVE MOUNTAIN COMEDY SHOW
Saturday, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Shickshinny
- COMEDY FOR THE KITTIES
Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
Holiday Inn in Dunmore
Benefits Animal Care Association
$15 a ticket
- PISTON ‘N’ PIZZA CAR SHOW
Sunday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Vince the Pizza Prince
600 Pittston Ave., Scranton
- MUTTS & MOTOR CAR SHOW
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Redline Truck & Trailer
Clarks Summit
Benefits Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
- SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER
Sunday, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall
$10 adult, $8 12 and under
Benefits Sue Tattersall-Ent, a bus driver recently injured
Basket raffles and 50/50
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!