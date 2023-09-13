PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

WEST SCRANTON FALL FESTIVAL

Saturday

Clover Field: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Allen Park: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Food, games, music, kids’ activities, and more

Free entry!

DALLAS HARVEST FESTIVAL

Sunday, 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dallas High School

20 years!

Vendors, music, and more!

Irish Dance!

Saturday, at 3 different locations

LBC Distillery in Pittston at 2:30 p.m.

Andy Gavins in Scranton at 4:00 p.m.

Kelly’s Pub in Scranton at 5:15 p.m.

Last home weekend of the season

Thirsty Thursday

Firework Friday

Jersey Giveaway Saturday

Sunday Family Fun Day

Vs. Buffalo

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!