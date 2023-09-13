PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- WEST SCRANTON FALL FESTIVAL
Saturday
Clover Field: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Allen Park: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Food, games, music, kids’ activities, and more
Free entry!
DALLAS HARVEST FESTIVAL
Sunday, 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dallas High School
20 years!
Vendors, music, and more!
- DANCE THROUGH THE VALLEY
Irish Dance!
Saturday, at 3 different locations
LBC Distillery in Pittston at 2:30 p.m.
Andy Gavins in Scranton at 4:00 p.m.
Kelly’s Pub in Scranton at 5:15 p.m.
- RAILRIDERS
Last home weekend of the season
Thirsty Thursday
Firework Friday
Jersey Giveaway Saturday
Sunday Family Fun Day
Vs. Buffalo
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!