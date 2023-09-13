PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • WEST SCRANTON FALL FESTIVAL
    Saturday
    Clover Field: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Allen Park: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    Food, games, music, kids’ activities, and more
    Free entry!
    DALLAS HARVEST FESTIVAL
    Sunday, 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Dallas High School
    20 years!
    Vendors, music, and more!
  • DANCE THROUGH THE VALLEY
    Irish Dance!
    Saturday, at 3 different locations
    LBC Distillery in Pittston at 2:30 p.m.
    Andy Gavins in Scranton at 4:00 p.m.
    Kelly’s Pub in Scranton at 5:15 p.m.
  • RAILRIDERS
    Last home weekend of the season
    Thirsty Thursday
    Firework Friday
    Jersey Giveaway Saturday
    Sunday Family Fun Day
    Vs. Buffalo

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!