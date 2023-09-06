PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

LUZERNE COUNTRY FAIR

Lehman Township

9/7: Senior Citizens Day

9/8: Food Drive Friday

9/9: First Responders Day

9/10: Veteran Appreciation

Family Fun, Auctions, Shows, Food Games, Rides, and more!

Full schedule at LuzerneCountyFair.com

Friday through Sunday

Old Forge

Free Admission

Ethnic foods, live entertainment, raffles, The Run of Our Lady of Constantinople

Saturday, 1:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Public Square Wilkes-Barre

Free Admission: Live music, fun activities, fall market, city-wide scavenger hunt, and more!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!