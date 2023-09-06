PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- LUZERNE COUNTRY FAIR
Lehman Township
9/7: Senior Citizens Day
9/8: Food Drive Friday
9/9: First Responders Day
9/10: Veteran Appreciation
Family Fun, Auctions, Shows, Food Games, Rides, and more!
Full schedule at LuzerneCountyFair.com
- FELITTESE ITALIAN FESTIVAL
Friday through Sunday
Old Forge
Free Admission
Ethnic foods, live entertainment, raffles, The Run of Our Lady of Constantinople
- FALL FESTIVAL
Saturday, 1:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Public Square Wilkes-Barre
Free Admission: Live music, fun activities, fall market, city-wide scavenger hunt, and more!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!