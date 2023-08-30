PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- LA FESTA ITALIANA
Friday through Monday (Labor Day)
Courthouse Square, Downtown Scranton
Features Live Entertainment, Mass in Italian, Minicozzi 5K
LaFestaItaliana.org
LABOR DAY FIREWORKS
Harveys Lake: Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
La Festa Italiana in Scranton: Sundat at 10:00 p.m.
- RIVERFRONT YOGA PROJECT
Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
Millennium Circle, Downtown Wilkes-Barre
Free yoga classes
Final Session of the Season
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!