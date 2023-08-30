PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • LA FESTA ITALIANA
    Friday through Monday (Labor Day)
    Courthouse Square, Downtown Scranton
    Features Live Entertainment, Mass in Italian, Minicozzi 5K
    LaFestaItaliana.org
    LABOR DAY FIREWORKS
    Harveys Lake: Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
    La Festa Italiana in Scranton: Sundat at 10:00 p.m.
  • RIVERFRONT YOGA PROJECT
    Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
    Millennium Circle, Downtown Wilkes-Barre
    Free yoga classes
    Final Session of the Season

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!