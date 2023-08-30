PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

LA FESTA ITALIANA

Friday through Monday (Labor Day)

Courthouse Square, Downtown Scranton

Features Live Entertainment, Mass in Italian, Minicozzi 5K

LaFestaItaliana.org

LABOR DAY FIREWORKS

Harveys Lake: Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

La Festa Italiana in Scranton: Sundat at 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m.

Millennium Circle, Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Free yoga classes

Final Session of the Season

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!