PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • RAILRIDERS
    90s night Saturday
    Gates open 5:00 p.m., first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
    Bucket hat giveaway, specialty throwback jerseys
    Tag Team appearance
    Post-game dance party!
  • THE BIG BREAK
    12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturday at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant
    12 bands compete for grand prize package
    BYOB, 21+ event
    Vendors all day
  • RHYTHM & WINE
    Saturday at Moonlite Drive-In, West Wyoming
    12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
    Wineries, breweries, cideries, live music: Down By 5
    Benefits BBBS OF NEPA
  • CHILDREN’S CAREER FAIR
    Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    Outreach Works in Scranton
    FREE!!!!
    40 + careers to explore
    Family friendly activities

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!