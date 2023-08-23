PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

RAILRIDERS

90s night Saturday

Gates open 5:00 p.m., first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Bucket hat giveaway, specialty throwback jerseys

Tag Team appearance

Post-game dance party!

12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturday at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant

12 bands compete for grand prize package

BYOB, 21+ event

Vendors all day

Saturday at Moonlite Drive-In, West Wyoming

12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Wineries, breweries, cideries, live music: Down By 5

Benefits BBBS OF NEPA

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Outreach Works in Scranton

FREE!!!!

40 + careers to explore

Family friendly activities

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!