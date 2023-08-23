PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- RAILRIDERS
90s night Saturday
Gates open 5:00 p.m., first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
Bucket hat giveaway, specialty throwback jerseys
Tag Team appearance
Post-game dance party!
- THE BIG BREAK
12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturday at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant
12 bands compete for grand prize package
BYOB, 21+ event
Vendors all day
- RHYTHM & WINE
Saturday at Moonlite Drive-In, West Wyoming
12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Wineries, breweries, cideries, live music: Down By 5
Benefits BBBS OF NEPA
- CHILDREN’S CAREER FAIR
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Outreach Works in Scranton
FREE!!!!
40 + careers to explore
Family friendly activities
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!