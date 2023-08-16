PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- 165TH HARFORD FAIR
In New Milford through Sunday
Free daily entertainment
Contest, rides, vendors, 900 livestock animals
- PITTSTON TOMATO FESTIVAL
Downtown Pittston through Sunday
5K Race, Parade
Little Miss and Mr. Tomato Contest
Spaghetti Eating Contest
30 Vendors
- HAZLETON DOMINICAN FESTIVAL
Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Louis Schiavo City View Park
Parade Starts at 271 N. Cedar Street, Finishes at 700 Poplar Street
Food, Music, Dance