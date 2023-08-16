PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • 165TH HARFORD FAIR
    In New Milford through Sunday
    Free daily entertainment
    Contest, rides, vendors, 900 livestock animals
  • PITTSTON TOMATO FESTIVAL
    Downtown Pittston through Sunday
    5K Race, Parade
    Little Miss and Mr. Tomato Contest
    Spaghetti Eating Contest
    30 Vendors
  • HAZLETON DOMINICAN FESTIVAL
    Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
    Louis Schiavo City View Park
    Parade Starts at 271 N. Cedar Street, Finishes at 700 Poplar Street
    Food, Music, Dance