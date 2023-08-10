PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • KIELBASA FESTIVAL
    Saturday in Plymouth
    Vendors, live music, and, of course, delicious kielbasa
    Parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m.
  • LEBANESE-AMERICAN FOOD FESTIVAL
    Saturday in Scranton
    4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.n.
    Homemade Middle Eastern food like grape leaves and baklava
  • DESIGNER PURSE BINGO
    Sunday at Best Western Plus Genetti’s, starting at 1:00 p.m.
    $35 dollar tickets include 20 games and lunch
    Win beautiful designer purses
  • Benefits the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!