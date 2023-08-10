PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- KIELBASA FESTIVAL
Saturday in Plymouth
Vendors, live music, and, of course, delicious kielbasa
Parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m.
- LEBANESE-AMERICAN FOOD FESTIVAL
Saturday in Scranton
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.n.
Homemade Middle Eastern food like grape leaves and baklava
- DESIGNER PURSE BINGO
Sunday at Best Western Plus Genetti’s, starting at 1:00 p.m.
$35 dollar tickets include 20 games and lunch
Win beautiful designer purses
- Benefits the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee
