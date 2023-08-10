PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

KIELBASA FESTIVAL

Saturday in Plymouth

Vendors, live music, and, of course, delicious kielbasa

Parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday in Plymouth Vendors, live music, and, of course, delicious kielbasa Parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. LEBANESE-AMERICAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Saturday in Scranton

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.n.

Homemade Middle Eastern food like grape leaves and baklava

Saturday in Scranton 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.n. Homemade Middle Eastern food like grape leaves and baklava DESIGNER PURSE BINGO

Sunday at Best Western Plus Genetti’s, starting at 1:00 p.m.

$35 dollar tickets include 20 games and lunch

Win beautiful designer purses

Sunday at Best Western Plus Genetti’s, starting at 1:00 p.m. $35 dollar tickets include 20 games and lunch Win beautiful designer purses Benefits the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!