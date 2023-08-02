PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • NEPA LATINO FIESTA
    Saturday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.
    Nay Aug Park, Scranton
    Family Friendly
    Food, music, vendors
    First annual event
  • SCRANTON JAZZ FESTIVAL
    Friday-Sunday
    Downtown Scranton, Numerous venues
    Jazz walks and brunches
    Nightly trolley service
    Click here for schedule
  • OUR LADY OF MERCY ANNUAL PARISH PICNIC
    Friday and Saturday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
    Our Lady of Mercy, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa
    Picnic Food Favorites
    Raffles, Beer Tent, Live Entertainment
  • RAILRIDERS
    PNC Field, Moosic
    Saturday: Margaritaville theme, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, 6:05 p.m. first pitch
    Games all week long!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!