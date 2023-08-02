PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

NEPA LATINO FIESTA

Saturday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Nay Aug Park, Scranton

Family Friendly

Food, music, vendors

First annual event

Friday-Sunday

Downtown Scranton, Numerous venues

Jazz walks and brunches

Nightly trolley service

Click here for schedule

Friday and Saturday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa

Picnic Food Favorites

Raffles, Beer Tent, Live Entertainment

PNC Field, Moosic

Saturday: Margaritaville theme, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Games all week long!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!