PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- NEPA LATINO FIESTA
Saturday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Nay Aug Park, Scranton
Family Friendly
Food, music, vendors
First annual event
- SCRANTON JAZZ FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
Downtown Scranton, Numerous venues
Jazz walks and brunches
Nightly trolley service
- OUR LADY OF MERCY ANNUAL PARISH PICNIC
Friday and Saturday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa
Picnic Food Favorites
Raffles, Beer Tent, Live Entertainment
- RAILRIDERS
PNC Field, Moosic
Saturday: Margaritaville theme, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, 6:05 p.m. first pitch
Games all week long!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!