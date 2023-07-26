PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

MOSCOW COUNTRY STREET FAIR

Lackawanna County annual fair

Thursday through Saturday, North Pocono Cultural Society

Free Admission

Parade, Entertainment, Vendors, Food, and more!

Second annual event

Friday through Sunday at the Circle Drive In

Free admission -$1 car parking, bikes free

Benefits Gino J. Merli Vet. Center

Food, beer tent, music, vendors, contests!

Camping available

Saturday, 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Stephenson street Park in Duryea

Free admission – Vendors, carnival games, entertainment, and more!

Proceeds benefit food dignity movement

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Friday at 8:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo feat. our very own Gracie Jane Sinclair!

21+ Event – Party on the Patio!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!



