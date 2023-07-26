PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- MOSCOW COUNTRY STREET FAIR
Lackawanna County annual fair
Thursday through Saturday, North Pocono Cultural Society
Free Admission
Parade, Entertainment, Vendors, Food, and more!
- SCRANTON BIKE WEEKEND
Second annual event
Friday through Sunday at the Circle Drive In
Free admission -$1 car parking, bikes free
Benefits Gino J. Merli Vet. Center
Food, beer tent, music, vendors, contests!
Camping available
- NEPA’S DAY DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL
Saturday, 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Stephenson street Park in Duryea
Free admission – Vendors, carnival games, entertainment, and more!
Proceeds benefit food dignity movement
- FUNTASTIC 2023 TOUR
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Friday at 8:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo feat. our very own Gracie Jane Sinclair!
21+ Event – Party on the Patio!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!