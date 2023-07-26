PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • MOSCOW COUNTRY STREET FAIR
    Lackawanna County annual fair
    Thursday through Saturday, North Pocono Cultural Society
    Free Admission
    Parade, Entertainment, Vendors, Food, and more!
  • SCRANTON BIKE WEEKEND
    Second annual event
    Friday through Sunday at the Circle Drive In
    Free admission -$1 car parking, bikes free
    Benefits Gino J. Merli Vet. Center
    Food, beer tent, music, vendors, contests!
    Camping available
  • NEPA’S DAY DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL
    Saturday, 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
    Stephenson street Park in Duryea
    Free admission – Vendors, carnival games, entertainment, and more!
    Proceeds benefit food dignity movement
  • FUNTASTIC 2023 TOUR
    Mohegan Pennsylvania
    Friday at 8:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
    Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo feat. our very own Gracie Jane Sinclair!
    21+ Event – Party on the Patio!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!