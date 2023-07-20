PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- POCONO RACEWAY
NASCAR Race Weekend
Friday – gates open, fan fair, ARCA Mendards Race
Saturday – Truck Series Race, Xfinity Series Race
Sunday – Pocono 400 Cup Series
- THEATER
Spongebob: The Musical: Pennsylvania Theater in Hazleton, Friday – Sunday
Mean Girls Jr.: Scranton Cultural Center, Friday & Saturday
- RAILRIDERS
Thirsty Thursday: 6:35 p.m.
Firework Friday: 6:35p.m.
Saturday: Retro Video Game Night and Anthony Volpe Bobblehead giveaway: 6:05 p.m.
Sunday Fun Day: 1:05, featuring a Champ Jersey Giveaway
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!