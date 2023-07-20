PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

POCONO RACEWAY

NASCAR Race Weekend

Friday – gates open, fan fair, ARCA Mendards Race

Saturday – Truck Series Race, Xfinity Series Race

Sunday – Pocono 400 Cup Series

Spongebob: The Musical: Pennsylvania Theater in Hazleton, Friday – Sunday

Mean Girls Jr.: Scranton Cultural Center, Friday & Saturday

Thirsty Thursday: 6:35 p.m.

Firework Friday: 6:35p.m.

Saturday: Retro Video Game Night and Anthony Volpe Bobblehead giveaway: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day: 1:05, featuring a Champ Jersey Giveaway

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!