PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- NEPA PRIDEFEST
Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
Downtown Wilkes-Barre
Celebration at Public Square, After-Party at The Mines
Feat. local PrideFest Specials
- ARTS FESTIVAL AND OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Harvey’s Lake Pole 001
Free admission
Artisan vendors, swimming, food, music, and more!
- RAILRIDERS HOMESTAND
Thursday night: Thirsty Thursday, Pride Night at 6:35 p.m.
Friday night: Firework Friday, Copa de la Diversión at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday night: Meet Michael O’Keefe, Golf Towel Giveaway at 6:05 p.m.
Sunday: Family day at 1:05 p.m.
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!