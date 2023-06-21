PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Downtown Wilkes-Barre Celebration at Public Square, After-Party at The Mines Feat. local PrideFest Specials ARTS FESTIVAL AND OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Harvey’s Lake Pole 001 Free admission Artisan vendors, swimming, food, music, and more! RAILRIDERS HOMESTAND

Thursday night: Thirsty Thursday, Pride Night at 6:35 p.m.

Friday night: Firework Friday, Copa de la Diversión at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday night: Meet Michael O’Keefe, Golf Towel Giveaway at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: Family day at 1:05 p.m.

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!