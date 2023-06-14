PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

JUNETEENTH JUBILEE SKATE PARTY

Saturday, 12:00 until 5:00 p.m.

Black Scranton Project’s Center for Arts and Culture

Free for All

Last day of Osterhout Library’s Annual Tent Sale is Saturday

9:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Osterhout Free Library (Wilkes-Barre)

$5 a Bag or $10 a book

Rain or shine!

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Kirby Park

Feat. The Hero Mile

Benefits Camp Freedom & CASA of Luzerne County



