PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- JUNETEENTH JUBILEE SKATE PARTY
Saturday, 12:00 until 5:00 p.m.
Black Scranton Project’s Center for Arts and Culture
Free for All
- TENT BOOK SALE
Last day of Osterhout Library’s Annual Tent Sale is Saturday
9:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Osterhout Free Library (Wilkes-Barre)
$5 a Bag or $10 a book
Rain or shine!
- HOMETOWN HEROES 5K
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Kirby Park
Feat. The Hero Mile
Benefits Camp Freedom & CASA of Luzerne County
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!