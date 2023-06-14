PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • JUNETEENTH JUBILEE SKATE PARTY
    Saturday, 12:00 until 5:00 p.m.
    Black Scranton Project’s Center for Arts and Culture
    Free for All
  • TENT BOOK SALE
    Last day of Osterhout Library’s Annual Tent Sale is Saturday
    9:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Osterhout Free Library (Wilkes-Barre)
    $5 a Bag or $10 a book
    Rain or shine!
  • HOMETOWN HEROES 5K
    Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Kirby Park
    Feat. The Hero Mile
    Benefits Camp Freedom & CASA of Luzerne County

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!