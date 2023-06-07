PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

EDWARDSVILLE PIEROGI FESTIVAL

Friday and Saturday

Friday: 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

High Street and Main Street in Edwardsville

12 Pierogi Vendors

Free Admission

Sunday 11:00 a.m.

Kirby Park

3rd annual 5K

Raises funds for LGBTQ+ resources

First Responder Friday – 6:35 p.m.

Specialty Marvel Jerseys and Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday Giveaway – 6:05 p.m.

Shelley Duncan Bobble Gnome

Free Kids Clinic

Sunday Fun Day – 1:05 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Day

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

