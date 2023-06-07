PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- EDWARDSVILLE PIEROGI FESTIVAL
Friday and Saturday
Friday: 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
High Street and Main Street in Edwardsville
12 Pierogi Vendors
Free Admission
- QUEER NEPA’S STRIDE FOR PRIDE
Sunday 11:00 a.m.
Kirby Park
3rd annual 5K
Raises funds for LGBTQ+ resources
- RAILRIDERS
First Responder Friday – 6:35 p.m.
Specialty Marvel Jerseys and Post-Game Fireworks
Saturday Giveaway – 6:05 p.m.
Shelley Duncan Bobble Gnome
Free Kids Clinic
Sunday Fun Day – 1:05 p.m.
Sensory Friendly Day
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.