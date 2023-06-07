PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • EDWARDSVILLE PIEROGI FESTIVAL
    Friday and Saturday
    Friday: 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
    Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
    High Street and Main Street in Edwardsville
    12 Pierogi Vendors
    Free Admission
  • QUEER NEPA’S STRIDE FOR PRIDE
    Sunday 11:00 a.m.
    Kirby Park
    3rd annual 5K
    Raises funds for LGBTQ+ resources
  • RAILRIDERS
    First Responder Friday – 6:35 p.m.
    Specialty Marvel Jerseys and Post-Game Fireworks
    Saturday Giveaway – 6:05 p.m.
    Shelley Duncan Bobble Gnome
    Free Kids Clinic
    Sunday Fun Day – 1:05 p.m.
    Sensory Friendly Day

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.