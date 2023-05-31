PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- SPEED DATING
Sunday, 2:00 p.m.
Groove Brewing in Scranton
By Cupid Christopher
- WALK FOR HOPE
Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
Benefits Ruth’s Place
570-822-6817
- HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The Waste Authority in Blakeslee
Monroe County residents only
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!