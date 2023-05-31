PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • SPEED DATING
    Sunday, 2:00 p.m.
    Groove Brewing in Scranton
    By Cupid Christopher
  • WALK FOR HOPE
    Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
    Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
    Benefits Ruth’s Place
    570-822-6817
  • HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION
    Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
    The Waste Authority in Blakeslee
    Monroe County residents only

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!