PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

SPEED DATING

Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Groove Brewing in Scranton

By Cupid Christopher

Sunday, 2:00 p.m. Groove Brewing in Scranton By Cupid Christopher WALK FOR HOPE

Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Benefits Ruth’s Place

570-822-6817

Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre Benefits Ruth’s Place 570-822-6817 HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Waste Authority in Blakeslee

Monroe County residents only

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!