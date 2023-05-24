PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

SWB RAILRIDERS HOME GAME

Thursday and Friday 6:35, Saturday at 4:05, and Sunday at 1:05

Thursday: $2 Bud Light and Pepsi Products

Friday: Post-Game Firework Show

Saturday: Military Appreciation Night & camo hat giveaway

Sunday: Pre & Post-Game Kids’ Activities

Thursday and Friday 6:35, Saturday at 4:05, and Sunday at 1:05 Thursday: $2 Bud Light and Pepsi Products Friday: Post-Game Firework Show Saturday: Military Appreciation Night & camo hat giveaway Sunday: Pre & Post-Game Kids’ Activities 31ST ANNUAL JESSUP CARNIVAL

Friday-Sunday

333 Hill Street, Jessup

Rides, Games, and Food

Free admission and music

Friday: Firemen’s Parade

Saturday: Running of the Saints

Sunday: Firework Show

Friday-Sunday 333 Hill Street, Jessup Rides, Games, and Food Free admission and music Friday: Firemen’s Parade Saturday: Running of the Saints Sunday: Firework Show MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

24th Connecticut Militia Regiment Revolutionary War Memorial Day Service – Sunday at 1:30 at the Forty Fort Meeting House

Sweet Valley Fair & Parade – Monday at 1:30

Dunmore Cemetery Ceremony – Monday at 10:30

Ashley Parade & Services – Monday at 9:00

Oakdale Roast Beef Dinner – Monday from 11:30 – 4:30

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!