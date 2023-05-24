PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • SWB RAILRIDERS HOME GAME
    Thursday and Friday 6:35, Saturday at 4:05, and Sunday at 1:05
    Thursday: $2 Bud Light and Pepsi Products
    Friday: Post-Game Firework Show
    Saturday: Military Appreciation Night & camo hat giveaway
    Sunday: Pre & Post-Game Kids’ Activities
  • 31ST ANNUAL JESSUP CARNIVAL
    Friday-Sunday
    333 Hill Street, Jessup
    Rides, Games, and Food
    Free admission and music
    Friday: Firemen’s Parade
    Saturday: Running of the Saints
    Sunday: Firework Show
  • MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
    24th Connecticut Militia Regiment Revolutionary War Memorial Day Service – Sunday at 1:30 at the Forty Fort Meeting House
    Sweet Valley Fair & Parade – Monday at 1:30
    Dunmore Cemetery Ceremony – Monday at 10:30
    Ashley Parade & Services – Monday at 9:00
    Oakdale Roast Beef Dinner – Monday from 11:30 – 4:30

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!