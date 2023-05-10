PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

PUG FEST

Pug Fest is back at Knoebels Amusement Resort this Saturday at Noon. Expect raffles, photo ops, a pug parade, and more! After a smash success in its first year, this event has really taken off, and now, the 1,500 members are ready to welcome you.

Eyewitness News’ very own Chris Bohinski will be emceeing the Candy’s Place 25th Anniversary Celebration Walk. Registration kicks off Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Candy’s Place Facility in Forty Fort, and concludes with a raffle drawing for Taylor Swift tickets.

Also on Saturday, Shrine on the Vine at the irem pavilion in Dallas. Your $25 donation gets you access to local wineries, food, specialty vendors, and raffle baskets, from noon to 5:00 pm.

Is mom a baseball fan? The SWB RailRiders are going all out for their Sunday home game at PNC Field, versus the Storm Chasers. This is Omaha’s first return to Scranton in 33 years, so you definitely won’t want to miss the match-up, which is already underway. Check out the Thirsty Thursday game at 6:35 p.m., First Responder Friday at 6:35 p.m., Fleece Blanket giveaway on Saturday at 4:05 p.m., and Mother’s Day Giveaway on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Catch the closing performances of Ovation Playhouse’s production of Children of Eden this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Temple B’Nai Brith in Kingston. The musical tells some familiar biblical stories, so catch it while you still can! Visit Ovation’s website to purchase your tickets.

Visit the community tab on our site for more.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!