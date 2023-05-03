PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

SWB RAILRIDERS BASEBALL

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are home this weekend, continuing their week-long faceoff against the Rochester Red Wings. No matter which day you head to PNC Field in Moosic, you’re in for a treat, including Thirsty Thursday at 6:35 PM, First Responder Friday at 6:35 PM, Saturday’s Star Wars theme night at 4:05 PM, and Eyewitness News Day on Sunday at 1:05 PM. Rachel Malak will be there, with all the on-field fun and games, as usual. She can’t wait to see you! VALLEY ARTS-4-ALL

And get ready for a weekend of art, music, food and fun with Valley Arts-4-All. From 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday and 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Sunday at Riverfront Park in Sayre, you can browse around stands of local artisans, sample a variety of food vendors, and enjoy all the live entertainment. CORNHOLE TOURNAMENTS IN NEPA

Calling all cornhole partners! A few tournaments are kicking off this Sunday, one at Susquehanna Brewing Company to benefit the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre on Sunday from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM, and one at Scranton’s Lace Works Tap & Grill on Sunday at 1:00 PM, benefiting a memorial scholarship in memory of Brian H. Swatt. Prizes, raffles, and more are all part of the deal! CHILDREN OF EDEN

Ovation Playhouse’s upcoming production of Children of Eden hits the Temple B’Nai Brith stage this weekend. Catch the biblical musical on Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 and Sunday at 2:00, with performances on 2:00 and 7:00 also taking place next Sunday, May 13th. Purchase your tickets on Ovation Playhouse’s website.

You can always visit our website to see even more local events and fundraisers, plus any scheduling or sell-out updates. Visit the community tab on our site for more.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!