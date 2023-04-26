PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

ROCK CONCERT

How about a little rock and roll for your weekend? Catch Teddy Young and the Rugged Individuals at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at the River Street Jazz Cafe. All proceeds will benefit food-insecure campers at the JCC Day Camp this summer.

How about a little rock and roll for your weekend? Catch Teddy Young and the Rugged Individuals at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at the River Street Jazz Cafe. All proceeds will benefit food-insecure campers at the JCC Day Camp this summer. TREE PLANTING

To commemorate Arbor Day, Rachel’s family’s tree farm is hosting its first-ever tree-planting celebration, open to the public. Join the Malaks at Pine Tree Farm on Saturday to learn about the life cycle of a Christmas tree, and get the professional how-to on planting a proper a seedling. Work boots, gloves, and lots of sunscreen is encouraged, and refreshments will be provided for you at the farm in Shavertown. Two sessions will take place on Saturday, one beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m., the other will begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

To commemorate Arbor Day, Rachel’s family’s tree farm is hosting its first-ever tree-planting celebration, open to the public. Join the Malaks at Pine Tree Farm on Saturday to learn about the life cycle of a Christmas tree, and get the professional how-to on planting a proper a seedling. Work boots, gloves, and lots of sunscreen is encouraged, and refreshments will be provided for you at the farm in Shavertown. Two sessions will take place on Saturday, one beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m., the other will begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. SISTER ACT

Meanwhile, the talented students at St. Nicks/St. Mary’s School in Wilkes-Barre are performing Sister Act Junior. With shows all weekend long, including a dessert theatre performance Saturday night, the Crescent Players are sure to dazzle! Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

You can always visit our website to see even more local events and fundraisers, plus any scheduling or sell-out updates. Visit the community tab on our site for more.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!

