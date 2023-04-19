PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

FASHION SHOW

There’s an up-cycle fashion show and expo at the Marketplace at Steamtown this weekend. This student-organized event from the educational opportunity centers of PA highlights the passions of our young people, who are prioritizing sustainability without compromising creativity. See their hand-made designs on Saturday at 2:30 pm in Scranton. The expo will run from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit eocinc.org.

Queer NEPA’s youth council will meet for the first time in years this Sunday, at 2:00 p.m. at their new location on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre. Young people are invited to gather, plan events, and coordinate volunteer opportunities in support of the safety and respect of the queer community in Northeast PA. For more information, email queernepacares@gmail.com.

Broadway in Scranton welcomes Fiddler on the Roof to the Electric City this weekend. With shows Friday through Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities for theater lovers of all ages to enjoy the classic, now revitalized for the next generation. Tickets are available at BroadwayinScranton.com.

