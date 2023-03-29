PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

Baseball is back! And the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pumped to host Buffalo for opening weekend at PNC Field! Can’t you just taste the hot dogs and popcorn already? With games Friday through Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to ring in spring with the Baby Bombers.

Why stop at baseball? The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hockey team is home this weekend too, facing off against Syracuse on Saturday night. But they’re not playing as the Penguins, no, they’re playing as “The Old Forge Pizzas.” This highly anticipated theme night is sure to satisfy at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

And we can’t forget, Easter festivities are in full swing. Here’s a glance at some of the many egg hunts happening in the area this weekend. All the details, including prizes, prices, and more, are available online on the Community Calendar.

In fact, the Community tab is a good place to stay updated on event rescheduling as well, which is important as we keep an eye on the weather this weekend.

You can always visit our website to see even more local events and fundraisers.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!