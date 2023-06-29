PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

NANTICOKE FOURTH OF JULY

Annual Big Bang Fourth of July celebration

Saturday, July 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Luzerne County Community College parking lot

Food, craft vendors, live music, and more!

Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre (Boozy B’s)

Saturday, July 2nd, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Milkshakes galore! Try boozy adult shakes as well as some shakes for the kiddos

Music and snow cones also available

Ladies’ day at Skirmish Paintball in Albrightsville

Sunday, July 3rd

Women who pre-register get basic entry paintball package for free!

Men don’t have to feel left out! They get 100 paintballs for free for pre-registering on Sunday

Check the Community Calendar to find a Fireworks display near you

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!