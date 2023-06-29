PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- NANTICOKE FOURTH OF JULY
Annual Big Bang Fourth of July celebration
Saturday, July 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Luzerne County Community College parking lot
Food, craft vendors, live music, and more!
- SUMMER CARNIVAL
Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre (Boozy B’s)
Saturday, July 2nd, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Milkshakes galore! Try boozy adult shakes as well as some shakes for the kiddos
Music and snow cones also available
- PAINTBALL
Ladies’ day at Skirmish Paintball in Albrightsville
Sunday, July 3rd
Women who pre-register get basic entry paintball package for free!
Men don’t have to feel left out! They get 100 paintballs for free for pre-registering on Sunday
- 4TH OF JULY
Check the Community Calendar to find a Fireworks display near you
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!