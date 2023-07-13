PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

THE OFFICE FEST 2023

Saturday in Scranton from noon until 11:00 p.m.

Watch episodes of the hit Scranton-based show all-day

Office-themed bingo, scavenger hunt, trivia

1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City, PA

Saturday at Dallas Eastern Stall Hall

Dozens of local craft vendors

Get your famous Welsh cookies!

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Test Track Park in Berwick

History displays and military flea market

Veteran support group

Free event on Sunday

History buff’s dream come true!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!