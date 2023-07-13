PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • THE OFFICE FEST 2023
    Saturday in Scranton from noon until 11:00 p.m.
    Watch episodes of the hit Scranton-based show all-day
    Office-themed bingo, scavenger hunt, trivia
    1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City, PA
  • DALLAS EASTERN STAR HALL CRAFT & FLEA MARKET
    Saturday at Dallas Eastern Stall Hall
    Dozens of local craft vendors
    Get your famous Welsh cookies!
    9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • WORLD WAR II WEEKEND
    Test Track Park in Berwick
    History displays and military flea market
    Veteran support group
    Free event on Sunday
    History buff’s dream come true!

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!