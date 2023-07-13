PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- THE OFFICE FEST 2023
Saturday in Scranton from noon until 11:00 p.m.
Watch episodes of the hit Scranton-based show all-day
Office-themed bingo, scavenger hunt, trivia
1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City, PA
- DALLAS EASTERN STAR HALL CRAFT & FLEA MARKET
Saturday at Dallas Eastern Stall Hall
Dozens of local craft vendors
Get your famous Welsh cookies!
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- WORLD WAR II WEEKEND
Test Track Park in Berwick
History displays and military flea market
Veteran support group
Free event on Sunday
History buff’s dream come true!
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!